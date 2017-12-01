Faridkot chemist gets extortion threat in the name of KLF

A medical store owner in Faridkot has received an extortion threat in the name of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

Sources said the store owner got a letter recently, wherein the sender had demanded Rs 5 lakh, to be delivered at the Rajasthan canal bridge on the same day. It warned that if the store owner failed to provide the money, he would have to “face the consequences”.

The store owner filed a complaint with the district police who deputed cops in civil dress at the bridge.

Sources told HT that initial investigations revealed that the threat was made by some miscreants to make money by creating terror in the name of KLF.

Faridkot SSP Nanak Singh said, “We have registered a case in the matter and the culprits will be arrested soon.”

Sources told HT that the police have detained a couple of persons in this connection and are on the verge of cracking the case.