Faridkot court issues notice to Sukhbir Badal in 2006 attempt-to-murder case

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was issued a notice by the district court here on an application filed against him for cancelling his bail in an attempt-to-murder case. The notice by district and sessions judge Satwinder Singh should appear in court on February 3, though his lawyer said he would appear on behalf of Sukhbir as the deputy CM has not been asked to appear “in person”.

Advocate Shiv Kartar Sekhon, counsel for Sukhbir, said that complainant Naresh Sehgal had asked the court to cancel the bail and exemption of personal appearance granted to Sukhbir in the 2006 case. However, he added, that Sukhbir had not yet received any summons and the court. “Once he receives the summons, I will appear on his behalf,” said Sekhon.

Sehgal, who had moved his application on Friday morning, said the court has ordered to send the summons by hand now.

The case was registered against Sukhbir at the Kotkapura police station on June 30, 2006, after Sehgal alleged that he and his family had received death threats from Sukhbir.

But Sukhbir He was acquitted citing lack of evidence by a lower court, but Sehgal filed an appeal before the district court that is pending. Sehgal has even alleged that some unknown persons fired at his car on January 5, but no case was registered by the police even after repeated appeals.