Farmer extortion case: Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe against ex-Sangrur SSP

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered a vigilance inquiry to be initiated into the alleged extortion of money from two farmers by five police officials, including a former SSP, in Sangrur.

The chief minister has also ordered all five cops to be transferred to the Police Lines pending inquiry. He has further ordered removal of former SSP Inderbir Singh’s name from the panel for the post of SSP Chandigarh in view of the change in his vigilance clearance status, said media advisor to CM, Raveen Thukral.

The chief minister directed stringent action against those found guilty by the vigilance probe.

Capt has directed the concerned officials to ensure full protection to the farmers. for them.

The CMs orders came after an initial probe by the Sangrur SSP found former SSP Indervir Singh and four other cops, including a DSP, prima facie guilty of extorting money from two farmers while allegedly threatening to implicate them in a murder case. In his report, the Sangrur SSP had recommended an FIR and a vigilance bureau probe.

Captain Amarinder has instructed the officials, asserting that corruption of any kind will not be tolerated under his government, which was committed to transparent governance, said Thukral.