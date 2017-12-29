Farmer fires at another over stray cattle in Sangrur, one critical

Three farmers were injured in a clash when stray cattle allegedly entered a field and destroyed the crop in Sangrur on Wednesday evening.

The injured are identified as Kaur Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, residents of Dugga, and Balwinder Singh, a resident of Kunran village.

Police said the scuffle took place after a herd of 70-80 stray cattle entered the fields. Kaur Singh Sukhwinder blamed Balwinder for herding the animals into Kaur’s field. On the other hand, Balwinder blamed the duo of herding the animals into his field and destroying the crop.

When the dispute heated up, Kaur allegedly fired two bullets at Balwinder who was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana with critical injuries.

On the other hand, Sukhwinder and Kaur have also been admitted to civil hospital in Sangrur.

Station house officer, Longowal, Vijay Kumar, said, “The dispute took place due to stray cattle. The two groups blamed each other for herding the animals into each others fields.”

The SHO added that Balwinder was not in a condition to record his statement. “He was operated on Thursday. Police will record his statement on Friday, following which further action will be taken,” he said.