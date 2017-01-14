Farmers, NRIs take part in AAP’s jumbo tractor rally in Ludhiana district

As farmers and NRIs, dressed in colourful clothes, marched in a battery of over 100 tractors across various villages in Dakha on Friday, the residents, including a large number of women, came on the roads to witness the spectacle.

It was a rally by hundreds of farmers to campaign for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Dakha constituency, HS Phoolka, on Friday. Starting from Baddowal, the rally marched towards Birmi via Pamal, Khandoor, Jodhan, Sarabha and other villages.

The rally was supported by the NRIs and prominent singer Jassi Jasraj who came to participate in the election campaign.

Inderdeep Singh Sekhon from Surrey, Canada, who came here to participate in the tractor rally said, “I came last month to campaign for AAP as we want to see reforms in the administrative system.

In Canada, we never contact our city mayor or any leader to get our work done, as the system is running smoothly, but we are afraid to come here with our family due to the situation of law and order.

Hundreds of NRIs are campaigning only in Dakha constituency now,” said Sekhon.Curious onlookers, including women and children, were seen gaping at the tractors moving together in awe and confessed such rallies are rare and innovative.

Another NRI from Canada, Bhagwant Singh Toor, said, “I came here to campaign for the party as we want to end drugs menace from our state. Dakha constituency is worst affected due to drugs. Another major issue is land mafia here.”

Toor, who is a former sarpanch of Sawaddi Kalan village, said, “When I went to Canada, I learned the difference between administrative systems of both the countries. I wanted the administrative system like Canada should be implemented here to avoid any political interference.”AAP leader HS Phoolka said ,“As Punjab is an agricultural state, we are carrying out tractor rally in 20 villages.

A special chartered plane of NRIs is reaching on January 19 and they will campaign for AAP in the coming days. Besides, a large number of NRIs are reaching here as all the flights to India are already booked due to Punjab elections.

The NRIs always remained a major part of our election campaign as they had earlier campaigned during Lok Sabha elections and Delhi elections.”“Dakha constituency is worst affected due to drugs causing deaths. Besides, many people lost lives after having polluted ground water,” he claimed.