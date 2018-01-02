Fatal fog: Man killed after being hit by ambulance in Chandigarh

A 41-year-old man was killed after an ambulance hit his Activa in dense fog near the Dhanas bridge in Chandigarh on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Bapu Dham locality. He worked as a clerk with the Northern Railways and was posted at the Chandigarh station.

Naveen was on his way home from Dhanas when an ambulance hit his two-wheeler head-on around 11pm.

The ambulance was on its way back to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh after dropping a patient at Dadumajra. Its driver — Budh Raj of Burail — rushed Naveen to the Mohali civil hospital in Phase 6, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said Naveen was visiting Dhanas to condole the death of an acquaintance.

While returning, he moved to the wrong side of the road due to fog, leading to the accident, said inspector Shadi Lal of the Sarangpur police station.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two sons — 11- and 15-year-old.

Police booked the ambulance driver under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was arrested, but later got bail.

