Father, daughter sent to 14-day judicial custody for disturbing court proceedings, shouting at judge

A man and his daughter were sent to 14 days of judicial custody for disturbing the proceedings of a court in Sunam, Sangrur district, on Wednesday.

The matter pertains to the court of judicial magistrate, first class, Nirmala Devi. On Tuesday, Balwinder Singh and his daughter Gagandeep Kaur disturbed the proceedings by shouting in the court and at the magistrate.

They have been booked under Section 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 228 (intentional insult to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding).

In her complaint to police, the judge said: “I was holding my court and as the lawyers were on a strike, I adjourned Gagandeep’s case. Her father came to the court and started arguing with the copyist. When I asked him to maintain the decorum, he started shouting and even levelled allegations against the court.”

The judge stated: “I asked Balwinder to call the proxy counsel. But he said in Punjabi: ‘Mainu nahi pata proxy counsel kaun hunda hai, te mai nahi kise nu bulana. Tu case di date kive pa diti (I don’t know what a proxy counsel is and thus I am not calling anyone. How can you adjourn the case?)’.”

The complaint says Gagandeep also shouted in the court and told the judge: “Tu mere daddy nu court vich kidan bitha sakdi hain. Tenu nahi pata mera daddy heart da mariz hai (How can you ask my father to sit in the court? He is a heart patient).”

