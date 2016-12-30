Featured in Amir Khan’s ‘Dangal’, Ludhiana localities become tourist spots

A modest double-storey house, nestled in the narrow lanes of Janta Nagar in Ludhiana has become a ‘tourist spot’ these days and is attracting visitors from far and wide. Reason- the movie ‘Dangal’ was shot here for three days in January this year and 8-10 scenes in the second half of the film are shot in this house.

The ‘famed’ house has been daily attracting visitors of all age groups especially guests of their neighbours, who are keen to tour this house and click pictures. That is why inhabitants of the house –three brothers and their families have jovially coined a new name for their house ‘Aamir Khan Museum’.

As HT team visited this home on Thursday afternoon, the members were already busy giving a guided tour to a group of visitors, of the first floor room where Aamir Khan had shot several scenes and post bidding them adieu, joined us brimming with excitement to share the now epic tale of how their house got finalised for the movie and moments of the shooting days.

“I am really grateful to my cousin Jobanpreet Singh, who is an active theatre artiste and was in touch with Aamir Khan Productions while they were finalising locations for the shoot. He found out that the film crew was looking for an old style double-storey house and he instantly suggested our home which was finalised within the next two days. But, we only believed this good news when Aamir finally arrived in front of our eyes,” shares 35-year-old elated Amandeep Kaur, a housewife, who was also offered a minute role of washing clothes.

Her father-in-law Daljit Singh Jagdeo, 63, has also penned dialogues of Khan in his little diary that he noted during the shoot at his house and later added a brief about different scenes shot here that the entire family saw in the film, on the first day of the release. As he turned pages, he pointed out the exact dates with timings when the shoot was held –January 11 (9am to 8:50pm), 12 (2pm to 9:25pm) and 15 (1pm to 10pm).

On the last day, the family members took group pictures with Khan and on one of the framed pictures they took an autograph from Khan who has written, “Thank you for welcoming us to shoot at your lovely house. Wishing you all the happiness! Love, Aamir Khan.”

At Kila Raipur and Gujjarwal villages too, some old homes were chosen along with some narrow streets of both the villages which that have been showcased as Bilali village of Haryana’s Bhiwani district, the roots of Phogat. Interestingly, majority of the villagers have already seen this film in the first few days of its release. As, some shops were also shot in several scenes, for some shopkeepers it a matter of pride and jubilation to spot their shops in different scenes.

Omkarjot Singh, 20, of Kila Raipur whose home was also a part of the shoot said, “Having seen the film, I must say that 80% of the film is made in Ludhiana district, as even many scenes of Patiala as shown in the film are also shot in villages here or in Ludhiana. Many of us were lucky to meet and take pictures with Khan and we learnt that making films is not an easy job.”

Guru Nanak stadium of the city was also used to show different tournaments that has made many players proud who come here for daily practice and besides that traditional wresting contest scenes were also shot at Leela village. “It was a moment of pride for all the players, that Aamir Khan was shooting here and now having seen the same scenes on screen, our joy knows no bounds,” said Harmandeep Singh, 22, a basketball player.

Meanwhile, for Dangal fans in the city, demonetisation blues seem to be meaningless, as all shows including those at single screen theatres are going houseful since the release on the last Friday. Cinema managers maintain that besides Khan’s huge following, the film being shot in Ludhiana is one of the core reasons for high footfall.