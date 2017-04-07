Fee hike issue: Sloganeering marks protest at Chandigarh colleges

Three students of GCM-11 taken into preventive custody; released later.

Students from some city colleges continued their protest on Thursday against the fee hike, which has been recently approved by the Panjab University (PU) senate.

Three students of Government College for Men, Sector 11 were also taken into preventive custody on Thursday afternoon but were released after an hour.

Contrary to the situation on Wednesday, the protests were relatively peaceful on Thursday. Students sat on a dharna and later took out peaceful marches outside their respective colleges. Most of the protests went on for about six hours. However, the protesting students indulged in a lot of sloganeering.

Bharati, a student of GCG-11, said, “No matter what people might think but we want to keep the protest peaceful. The last thing we want is violence or anyone being harmed or getting hurt.” While 12-15 students marched outside DAV College, a group of 250 students at GCM, Sector 11, said they were keen to meet the PU vice-chancellor. However, only four-five students were allowed to get out of the college to submit a memorandum to the V-C.

Aditya, a second year college student here, lamented about how the police officials weren’t letting them move out of the entrance gate. “They say we can do whatever we wish inside the college but aren’t letting us go outside,” he told HT.

Heavy police force was deployed outside these colleges.

A group of 40 girls of PGGCG-11 engaged in constant sloganeering aimed at the V-C. Many of the lines were taken from Bollywood songs and localised with the situation hinting at how they didn’t want to suffer in the name of fee hike.

SIDELIGHTS

STUDENT COUNCIL PREZ NOT ALLOWED TO SPEAK

Accusing Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) president Nishant Kaushal of a sell-out, SOI campus president Prabhjit Kamruwala almost entered into a scuffle with him. On SFS president Damanpreet’s request, he was allowed to speak. Supporting the students, he said he would suggest a model of fee-concession to the V-C.

‘WILL MOVE COURT’

“We will move court for a stay on fee hike,” said PUSU campus president Nirjog Mann.

REVOLUTIONARY SLOGANS RAISED

Slogans of ‘Long Live Revolution’, ‘Down with Modi Government’ and ‘Education Is Not For Sale’ were raised.

WHY THE STUDENTS ARE PROTESTING

Ever since Panjab University has decided to hike tuition fee, student groups have been protesting against the decision. Earlier, NSUI and SFS had protested over the issue. But Thursday’s protest brought all the students’ bodies together and their ire was targeted against the vice-chancellor and the Modi government. Even college students have joined protests, though there is no hike in college fees. But they say they have to pay when they would come to PU. There is hike across all the courses but there is much more in professional courses.