Fee row: BJP asks Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore to intervene

punjab Updated: Apr 11, 2017 11:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore(HT File Photo)

The Punjab BJP on Monday met governor VP Singh Badnore seeking his directions to private schools in the state to charge school fee according to the previous academic session till the issue is resolved.

A delegation comprising BJP state vice-presidents Harjit Singh Grewal and Iqbal Singh Lalpura and state secretaries Vineet Joshi and Vijay Puri urged Badnore to direct the Punjab government to constitute a regulatory body of the five divisional commissioners for regulating fees as per Section 3 (1) of Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016, and ask them to review fee hike within three months.

“The parents are up against the business-minded approach of private school managements. We told the governor that if the issue is not tackled soon, it will lead to a serious unrest in Punjab,” Joshi later told the media.

