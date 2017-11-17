Ferozepur man who filed 445 complaints in 24 years gets contempt notice

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued bailable warrants and put a Ferozepur resident on contempt notice for misleading the court by way of filing 445 complaints—238 found false in 24 years.

The order was passed by justice AB Chaudhari, who was hearing petition related to irrigation scam in Punjab. The latest complaint the court received was on a bail secured by an official in the Rs 1,000 crore irrigation scam, which he claimed that was “bought” by the official.

Complainant Ravinder Kumar Singal had asked the court not to give relief to contractor Gurinder Singh and five irrigation department officials who were in high court seeking anticipatory bail. Their bail petitions were dismissed on Wednesday.

It had come to the notice of the court that Singal had filed 238 complaints since 1993 in which no substance was found. Another 207 are still pending with the high court.

The court observed that it appeared the complainant had clear-cut intention to interfere with the process of administration of justice by either prejudicing or interfering with the proceedings.

“He has also stated that the bail orders have been purchased with impunity. He has not specified any allegation in these e-mails. He has thus indulged in scandalising the courts with definite ulterior motive,” the court observed, adding it seems he would not appear before court hence issued bailable warrants of Rs 10,000 against him for November 21.