Ferozepur railway division eyeing Rs 200 crore as non-fare revenue in 2017-18

The Ferozepur railway division under Northern railways has set a target of ₹200 crore for the financial year 2017-2018.

The Ferozepur division caters to around 235 railway station falling in the state of Punjab, Jammu Kashmir and parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The division is targeting the revenue generated from its resources other than the freight and passenger earning, also termed as non-fare revenue.

The divisional commercial manager (DCM) Rajneesh Shirvastava informed, “The Ferozepur railway division has received instructions from railway ministry to start the process by inviting private players for the same.” “The division has the possibility to earn Rs 200 crore as non-fare revenue,” said Shirvastava.

It is to be mentioned here that the plan of boosting non-fare revenue was one of the major projects of the railways last year but it failed due to lack of implementation.

The non-fare revenue policy to be implemented has been categorized into two parts; first advertisements on stations and second advertisements on bridges, railways gates and along the tracks.

“The division is keeping all its options open under the project,” said Shrivastava.

“The private players will also have the right of first refuse after submitting the proposal, if they thinks that profit to be shared between two parties is not acceptable,” he added. It is to be mentioned the division can collaborate with different private players for different stations. “As all the places have specific cultures and traditions to depict, we are open to the various options,” officials said.

Other than this, railways will also invite private players through bidding and give the contract of different zones under a single entity. The contract for the work will be awarded through railway board.