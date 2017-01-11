The nomination process for elections to 117 assembly seats in Punjab besides for the Amritsar parliamentary seat bypoll begins from Wednesday.

Nomination papers are to be filed with the returning officers concerned between 11am and 3pm till January 18, except on a public holiday.

The scrutiny of nominations will begin on January 19, and January 21 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

The candidate should be registered as an elector in the state, and should carry a certified copy of the relevant entry in the electoral rolls. In case of the Amritsar bypoll, the candidate should be registered as an elector in any parliamentary constituency.

Punjab will be going to the polls on February 4.