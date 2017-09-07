Fire at army ammunition depot in Bathinda

A fire broke out in the ammunition depot of the Indian army in Bathinda cantonment on Thursday morning. It was about 5:10 am that some jawans noticed flames in the depot and raised an alarm.

The fire was brought under control by 6:30 am. Bathinda deputy commissioner Diprava Lakra said he is in touch with the cantonment authorities who told him that the fire had been controlled and there is no loss of life. Short-circuit in electricity wires is reported as the reason behind the fire.

A fire tender of municipal corporation Bathinda was also pressed into service.