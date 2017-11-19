Fire engulfs police post in Ludhiana
The fire has been doused off, but a massive loss of property has been reported.
Asian News International, Ludhiana
A massive fire engulfed the Tibba Police post in Ludhiana in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
“Around eight-ten motorbikes burned in the fire and a large quantity of yarn worth lakhs was reduced to ashes,” said police post in-charge, assistant sub-inspector Kapil Sharma.
The Tibba Police post falls under the jurisdiction of the Jodhewal police station.
The cause of fire is still unknown and a proper investigation will be carried out, the police added