Fire engulfs police post in Ludhiana

A massive fire engulfed the Tibba Police post in Ludhiana in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The fire has been doused off, but a massive loss of property has been reported.

“Around eight-ten motorbikes burned in the fire and a large quantity of yarn worth lakhs was reduced to ashes,” said police post in-charge, assistant sub-inspector Kapil Sharma.

The Tibba Police post falls under the jurisdiction of the Jodhewal police station.

The cause of fire is still unknown and a proper investigation will be carried out, the police added