 Fire engulfs police post in Ludhiana
Nov 19, 2017-Sunday
HT Logo

Fire engulfs police post in Ludhiana

The fire has been doused off, but a massive loss of property has been reported.

punjab Updated: Nov 19, 2017 18:28 IST
The Tibba Police post in Ludhiana enfulfed in fire on Sunday morning.
The Tibba Police post in Ludhiana enfulfed in fire on Sunday morning.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)

A massive fire engulfed the Tibba Police post in Ludhiana in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The fire has been doused off, but a massive loss of property has been reported.

“Around eight-ten motorbikes burned in the fire and a large quantity of yarn worth lakhs was reduced to ashes,” said police post in-charge, assistant sub-inspector Kapil Sharma.

The Tibba Police post falls under the jurisdiction of the Jodhewal police station.

The cause of fire is still unknown and a proper investigation will be carried out, the police added

