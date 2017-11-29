Firing on PU campus: Two PUSU leaders, 4 aides charged with murder bid, face 10-yr jail

A local court on Tuesday framed charges against six people who were involved in firing outside Panjab University’s law auditorium last year.

Resham Godara, 30, the then state president of Panjab University Students’ Union; then campus president Navaldeep Singh, 27; and their aides Amrik Singh, alias Vicky, 27; Mander Singh, alias Kabal, Singh, 28; Susham Nonia, 21; and Randeep Singh Khrode, alias SK, 27, were brought here from the Nabha jail.

Harinder Singh, alias Rinda, who is yet to be arrested, is also wanted in the Hoshiarpur sarpanch murder case in Sector 38.

Charges were framed against them under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in jail.

Another accused, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, could not be brought from the Kaputhala jail, and hence charges against him are expected to be framed on the next date of hearing on December 15.

The matter dates back to April 8, 2016, when these seven besides Harinder Singh, alias Rinda, had gone to the law auditorium, where complainant Manpreet Singh, campus president of the Student Organisation of India (SOI), was present along with his three friends for a fashion show. When Godara and his aides started creating nuisance, Manpreet objected to it, following which the eight assaulted him and the three others using firearms, iron rods and baseball bat, causing serious injuries, stated the complaint. In all, eight shots were fired.

