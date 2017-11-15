Firing outside Punjab BJP secretary’s house in Sangrur

Two unidentified persons fired three gunshots outside the residence of Punjab BJP secretary Amandeep Singh Punia at Gurdaspura Basti in Sangrur on Tuesday night.

Punia on Wednesday said two persons came on a bike at around 8.30 pm and asked his domestic help to open the door. When he refused to do so, they pelted stones and fired three gunshots.

“We were watching TV when our servant informed us that two people are trying to enter into our house forcefully. As I reached near the gate, they fired gunshots and fled. I have no idea who these people could be,” said Punia.

Police have registered a case against two unknown persons under Sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the city police station.

SHO Deepinderpal Singh said, “The case has been registered and we are investigating into the matter.”