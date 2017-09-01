First ensure your own ‘ghar wapsi’: Dal Khalsa to Akal Takht jathedar

Taking a jibe at Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh for asking Dera Sacha Sauda followers to return to Sikhism’s fold, radical Sikh body Dal Khalsa on Thursday said the jathedar should “first ensure his own ghar wapsi (homecoming).”

Demanding the jathedar’s resignation, the Dal Khalsa alleged that the head of the Akal Takht had violated the traditions, norms and decorum of the institution to which he is heading.

“He should admit his mistakes and seek forgiveness from the Panth for his deeds,” said Dal Khalsa president Harpal Singh Cheema, in a statement released after a meeting of party’s office-bearers was held here.

He said, “The present Jathedar has lost face and faith of the community, hence his appeal holds no water. He is a symbol of revulsion not attraction.”

“He and other jathedars of the Sikh temporal seat tactfully exonerated the self-styled godman in September 2015. The Panth unanimously rejected their decision and gave the call for their boycott. It’s really disgusting that the person who is facing boycott by a large section of the community is appealing to others for ghar wapsi,” said Cheema.

He said, “During the last (assembly) elections, premis (dera followers) voted for candidates fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Instead of asking premis to join the mainstream Sikhism, it would be better for Gaini Gurbachan Singh to appeal to them to join the SAD, led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, who in turn would ensure his continuity as jathedar”.