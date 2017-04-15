First in Punjab: Fazilka admn launches ‘Sadi Rasoi’ to provide meal for ₹10

In a dream come true for the general public, particularly the poor, the Fazilka administration, on Saturday, launched the ‘Sadi Rasoi’ project to facilitate a nutritious and hygienic meal for mere ₹10.

The project was inaugurated by deputy commissioner Isha Kalia and the people in large numbers relished the simple but affordable food at the ‘rasoi’ to be run by the District Red Cross Society, with assistance from various NGOs.

“It’s a welcome move on the part of the administration that quality food will be made available at a cheaper rate to daily earners like him or the visitors of remote rural areas,” said Parkash Chand, a rickshaw puller.

“The lunch consisting of chapatis, rice, vegetable and dal under the project will be served between 10 am and 3 pm daily,” said Isha Kalia.

Read more

“We have deliberately chosen a site near the local government hospital, a school and railway station so that poor, patients and commuters may take the maximum benefit of the scheme at very affordable price,” she said.

Besides providing cheap food to the needy and poor, the project will help empower women as food will be prepared and served by women workers belonging to various self help groups (SHGs), she said.

“We have fixed the meal’s cost without availing any kind of subsidy, calculating the salaries of staff and other expenses and exceeding expenses will be made through the Red Cross Society’s funds or assistance from the NGOs,” added Arwind Kumar, ADC(general), Fazilka. “In the near future, we will start the facility of packed food too,” added Arwind.

Fazilka has become the first district in the state offering food at such an affordable price to everyone.

It is worth mentioning that during the recent state poll campaigning, the Congress in its election manifesto had promised a meal for ₹5.