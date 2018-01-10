Five injured as sarpanch opens fire on rival group in Punjab

A sarpanch on Wednesday opened fire on members of a rival group at a village in Punjab’s Firozepur district and injured five people after one of them allegedly posted comments against him on social media, police said.

Sarpanch Inderjit Singh, who has owed allegiance to the Akali Dal, opened fire after an argument with Ravinder Khullar of the rival group in Betu Qadim village, they said.

Singh allegedly opened fire with his licensed gun at Khullar’s house. Apart from Khullar, four other people were injured during the incident, the police said.

The injured were admitted to Government Medical College in Faridkot.

Superintendent of Police Ajmer Singh Bath said efforts were on to arrest Singh.