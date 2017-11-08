Five major trains cancelled in region

Five major trains in the region were cancelled due to smog and other “operational reasons’ on Wednesday, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

The Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express (12460), New Delhi-Jalandhar City Express, (14681), Jammu Tawi-Ajmer Express (12414), Amritsar-Jay Nagar Saryu Yamuna Express (14650) and Haridwar-Shri Ganganagar Express (14711) will remain cancelled on Wednesday, said a release issued by the Ferozepur railways division.

The release said the Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Express (12413) and Jay Nagar-New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express (12561) commencing on November 9 will also remain cancelled.

On November 10, Jay Nagar-Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express (14649), Shri Ganganagar-Howrah Udyan Abha Toofan Express (13008) and New Delhi-Jay Nagar Swatnatrata Senani Express (12562) have also been cancelled.