 Five major trains cancelled in region
Nov 08, 2017-Wednesday
Five major trains cancelled in region

The trains were cancelled due to smog and other “operational reasons’.

punjab Updated: Nov 08, 2017 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
The cancellation has caused inconvenience to passengers.
The cancellation has caused inconvenience to passengers.

Five major trains in the region were cancelled due to smog and other “operational reasons’ on Wednesday, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

The Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express (12460), New Delhi-Jalandhar City Express, (14681), Jammu Tawi-Ajmer Express (12414), Amritsar-Jay Nagar Saryu Yamuna Express (14650) and Haridwar-Shri Ganganagar Express (14711) will remain cancelled on Wednesday, said a release issued by the Ferozepur railways division.

The release said the Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Express (12413) and Jay Nagar-New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express (12561) commencing on November 9 will also remain cancelled.

On November 10, Jay Nagar-Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express (14649), Shri Ganganagar-Howrah Udyan Abha Toofan Express (13008) and New Delhi-Jay Nagar Swatnatrata Senani Express (12562) have also been cancelled.

