Five-month-old raped in Amritsar, accused held

A five-month-old girl was raped at the railway station here in the wee hours of Friday.

Sanchita, 31, mother of the victim, had come from Jalandhar, along with the little child, to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. “I reached Amritsar at 1.30 am on Friday. It was too late for me to visit the temple, so I decided to stay at the station. I thought it would be safe there as I knew the place having done some menial job there in the past,” said the woman, wife of a Jalandhar-based plumber.

Sanchita later left her child with a man for some time as she had to go to the washroom. She said the man was known to her due to her past association with the station.

“I requested him to take care of my child. When I came back, something seemed to be wrong with the child. I went to a local hospital to get her checked. There I came to know what had happened to my child,” she added.

Meanwhile, doctors have treated the child and she is out of danger.

Railway police station house officer (SHO) Dharminder Kalyan said, “We have arrested the accused, identified as Raju Pratap Singh, 23. He is mentally unstable. He lives at the station only and does some menial job. A case has been registered against him under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.”