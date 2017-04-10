Five months on, still no swipe card facility at Jalandhar railway station

Even after five months of its announcement, the cashless economy, looks like a far-fetched dream for people in Jalandhar.

After the announcement of demonetisation on November 8 last year, the railways had announced point of sale (PoS ) machines facility, also called swipe card machine, to be made available at all the railway stations, in order to promote cash less travel.

Officials in the railway station informed, “So far we have received two PoS for the reservation counter but they are yet to be made operational.”

“We will only be able to start the service after our system gets upgraded for the same,” told an official.

In the first phase, the division was planning to put card swipe machine in around 100 stations. Under them, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jammu Tawi stations were to be covered on priority.

HOW WILL IT WORK?

In the PoS system, a passenger will receive 12 digit reference numbers on the mobile number that they have registered with their respective banks after swiping their debit or credit cards in swipe machines.

One has to provide the received number to the official at the reservation counter who will feed the number in their system after which the amount will be deducted from the respective bank accounts.

Officials however informed that refund from the ticket cancellation from PoS system will be done in one month where a person will be sent amount in their respective accounts unlike conventional methods where the refund was made instantly on the counters.