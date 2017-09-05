Five Punjab pilgrims killed, 30 injured as truck overturns in Una

Five pilgrims were killed and over 30 injured when the truck they were travelling in overturned at Nehrian on Dharamshala-Hoshiarpur National Highway-503 in Amb sub-division of Una district.

The mishap occurred around 9 am, about 40 kilometers from district headquarters Una.

Una superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi said the victims belonged to Taran Taran of Punjab and were returning after paying obeisance at Baba Bharbhag Singh Gurdwara, an important Sikh pilgrimage site in Mairi village in Una.

“Prima facie, it seems like the driver lost control over the vehicle in an attempt to evade collision with a motorbike coming from the opposite side,” Gandhi said.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals at Amb and Una. Gandhi further said the deceased were being identified. Preliminary investigations in the case are on and more details are awaited.