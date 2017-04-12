Five robbers, four drug smugglers arrested in Bathinda

The police have arrested five members of a gang of robbers and drug smugglers in different cases and recovered banned pills, six stolen motorcycles and a scooter, a pistol, 24 mobile phones and Rs 30,000 from them.

The police have arrested four other persons under theNarcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in four different cases. Addressing a press conference here, senior superintendent (SSP) Naveen Singla said that accused Davinder Kumar, a resident of Paras Ram Nagar, who ran a medicines shop in the name of Vishal Medical Agency at his house was nabbed with 29,000 banned pills by on Monday.

The SSP said that the accused’s licence to run the business was suspended by the health officials some days ago, but he was still running the shop. “The accused had purchased the banned pills from the Himanshu Medical Agency in the Gandhi Market and the police will also be acting against the supplier,” said the SSP. The SSP said that they will also inquire how he was running the shop though the licence was suspended. The police had also arrested two persons, including a woman, with 37,000 banned pills in Maur last week.

In three other cases, Ladhu Singh from Bhagta Bhai Ka was arrested with 500gm poppy husk by the Dialpura police; Mandeep Singh from Hardev Nagar in Bathinda was nabbed with 350 pills by the Thermal plant police while Gobind Gupta from Goniana Mandi was arrested with 1,530 banned pills by Nehianwala police.

The five of a robbers’ gang arrested include Gursewak Singh , Gagandeep Singh, Baljit Singh, residents of Talwandi Sabo, Kuldeeep Singh from Laleana village, and Jagdeep Sigh from Talwandi Sabo. Their accomplices Kuldeep Singh and Honey Gill are yet to be nabbed.

Singla said that the accused had formed a gang involved in snatching mobile phones and used to sell them to Jagdeep and Honey Gill. He said that the police arrested the four when they were planning to commit a robbery. The cops recovered six stolen motorcycles, one scooter, 24 mobile phones from them. The SSP said that the accused were involved in at least 25 incidents of snatching in Bathinda in the past 3-4 months. The accused allegedly drug addicts and used to commit theft to meet their financial requirement to purchase drugs. The police were searching for other accused.