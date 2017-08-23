Flesh trade racket near Ludhiana railway station busted, eight arrested

The division number 1 police station busted a flesh trade racked on Tuesday morning, which was being run at a hotel near Ludhiana railway station.

The police claimed to have arrested five men and three women in objectionable conditions, while owners of the hotel managed to flee.

A case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered against the accused, identified as Hari Om (hotel manager), Karan Malhotra of Tilak Nagar, Varun Kapoor of Tilak Nagar, Gaurav Sehajpal of Mohali, Jagdish Singh of Morinda (Fatehgarh Sahib), Rajni Kaur of New Sundar Nagar (Lohara), Mamta of Chanderlok Colony (Rahon Road) and Sujata of Shivaji Nagar (Ludhiana).

Owners of the hotel, Damanpreet Singh and Gaganpreet Singh, are still at large.

Inspector Harjinder Singh Bhatti said the police were informed that owners of Sher-e-Punjab hotel were running flesh trade racket in the hotel to mint money. The informer told the police that the owners have called on customers and women in the hotel and they can be arrested if raided.

Following this, the police raided the hotel and arrested the accused in from different rooms in objectionable condition. Bhatti said the police seized the records register from the hotel reception and found that the staff was not making legitimate entries of customers in the hotel.

During investigation, the police found that the accused used to provide women to customers and the hotel charged Rs 1,500 each as room rent from those customers. They also charged Rs 3,000 to 5,000 for providing women.

The inspector said raids were on to arrest the absconding accused and more revelations were likely to be made.