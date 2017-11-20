Flight cancellation: IndiGo told to pay Rs 58,000 for failing to inform Pinjore man

Travelling back from Dubai last year, Satinder Singh Wilkho of Pinjore was caught unawares when he was told at the airport that his flight had been cancelled.

Wilkho had booked the return journey with Inter Globe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) for Rs 19,000. He flew off from Chandigarh on December 2, 2016, and was to return on December 8.

When Wilkho arrived at the Dubai airport at 3pm to board his flight to Chandigarh, scheduled at 5:55pm he was informed that the flight had to be cancelled and he could claim refund from IndiGo.

In case the firm fails to pay the amount, it would be liable to pay an annual interest of 9% on the amount of compensation from the date of filing of the complaint, stated the order.

However, the Pinjore resident requested the airline staff to make alternative arrangements as he had an urgent meeting in India. But to his dismay, after failing to intimate him in advance about the cancellation, the airline refused to make any alternative arrangements for his travel.

Wilkho stated in his complaint to the consumer forum that he had to shell out Rs 40,664 to book a Jet Airways flight the next day. Holding the airline guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the district consumer disputes redressal forum, directed the firm to pay Rs 58,000 to the complainant.

The amount included Rs 11,200 as refund of the fare, Rs 29,500 as part of the money spent by him on the Jet Airways flight, Rs 10,000 as compensation for the harassment suffered by him and another Rs 7,000 as cost of litigation.

