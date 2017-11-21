Flights from Punjab’s Adampur: Project is set to miss Dec 1 deadline

Despite the Union minister Vijay Sampla’s claims to start domestic flights from Adampur on December 1, the project seems to get delayed for few more weeks as the SpiceJet has yet not started bookings.

The project has already missed several deadlines as claimed by Sampla and local administration to commence it on September 25. After missing the recent deadline, November 1, Sampla has claimed to start the flights between Adampur and Delhi from December 1.

Meanwhile, a domestic terminal has been opened adjoining the Adampur Air Force station by the government.

But the company officials have ruled out any possibility to start flights in next few weeks. The SpiceJet officials said that the project got delayed as the director general of civil aviation (DGCA) did not give its approval for the same to the company. After missing its first deadline on September 25, the state BJP chief Vijay Sampla had claimed to start domestic flights on Diwali and later on November 1.

But after both the deadlines, Sampla announced that flights will start from December 1 as the Union ministry of civil aviation have cleared the decks. However, there is still no official confirmation when the SpiceJet will start booking tickets.

“The construction work and documentation process on the project is completed at our level. Now, it’s on the SpiceJet airline when will they start flights from Adampur airport,” said deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Sources in the administration said that besides DGCA’s approval, the airline is not willing to start flights from the Terminal 2 allocated by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, citing time and cost consumption.

“The airline officials are demanding to operate from the Terminal 1 but the AAI had directed the company to operate flights from the Terminal 2 only,” a senior officer said on condition of anonymity. Minister Sampla could not be reached for comments as he is stated to be out of the country.

Nelash Godara, Spicejet official said, we are waiting for the final approval from the director general of civil aviation besides few other issues, which are being discussed with authorities to begin the ticket booking process.

