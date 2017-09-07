Focus on large vote banks as Panjab University goes to polls

Days of campaigning and canvassing, hundreds of posters and stickers, sloganeering and promises will finally come down to the results of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections on Thursday.

Keeping this in mind, competing student organisations made the final push on Wednesday, appealing for votes and talking to those who will eventually decide their fate.

HIGH PITCH IN SOUTH CAMPUS

The varsity’s south campus in Sector 25 alone comprises over 3,300 voters. The four-member panels of student bodies pitched their voices in crucial departments such as University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Bachelors of Dental Studies (BDS) and University Institute of Applied Management Studies (UIAMS), all of which fall in the south campus.

Robin Brar, a senior leader of the Students Organisation of India (SOI), took their presidential candidate Harman Lubana from class to class, appealing for votes.

“So far, the campaign has yielded a positive response from the students. Obviously, senior leaders guiding us makes a lot of difference,” said Lubana.

NORTHERNERS CRUCIAL TOO

In the university’s north Campus, the student bodies focused on the research scholars from the department of sciences. Not only that, this department has over 4,000 voters in 85 classes.

Amandeep Kaur, a member of PSU Lalkaar, said, “There are over 2,000 research scholars in the north campus who form a good and consolidated vote bank. They are important to help increase your support base. Their vote always gives you an added advantage and increases your chances of winning the election.”

The candidates spent their final hours of canvassing at University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and the department of laws. These two departments comprise 2,533 voters.

Flag march at Panjab University on Wednesday. (KArun Sharma/HT)

Karanbir Singh Randhawa, joint secretary candidate of the Indian Student Association (ISA), said, “Both the departments hold utmost importance. Candidates who want to win must have a strong base of voters in these departments so that they can be considered as competition.”

The presidential candidates, Jashan Kamboj (NSUI), Hassanpreet Kaur (SFS) and Avinash Pandey (ABVP), were spotted interacting with the students as early as 6.30am in the sports grounds, swimming pool area, gymnasium halls and canteens. “Yes, every minute of canvassing left is of utmost importance. I have slept only for an hour and I’m back in the field to canvass,” said Jashan.

Even Hassanpreet, who was here as early as 7am, said, “Early morning canvassing is really good as it gives ample time to interact with students and tell them why they should vote for you.”

SFS presidential candidate Hassanpreet Kaur interacting with students. (Karun Sharma/HT)

GOLDY, GHUBAYA COME FOR PEP TALK

Dhuri MLA Dalbir Singh Goldy, who is a former student council president, interacted with the NSUI cadre at PU. He was accompanied by Daman Bajwa, who contested 2017 assembly elections from Sunam. “So far, the chances of the NSUI winning this year’s election are bright and the response from students is positive. I think more the day scholars turn up to vote, it will be beneficial for our student organisation,” said Goldy.

Not only Goldy, Fazilka MLA Davinder Singh Ghubaya also visited PU late in the evening and was spotted interacting with students at boy’s hostel number 5. He was canvassing late into the night. Ghubaya is the youngest MLA in Punjab at the age of 25.