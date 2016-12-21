Foes turn friends: Kariha announces support to Wahid

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from SBS Nagar constituency (Nawanshahr) Jarnail Singh Wahid got a major shot in the arm after a rival group within the party led by senior SAD leader and wife of former MLA late Jatinder Singh Kariha, Satinder Kaur Kariha, announced full support to him on Tuesday.

Kariha was missing from the functions of SAD since last year when Wahid had started his activities in the constituency. Before Wahid, she was the constituency in- charge. Kariha has a strong hold in the constituency and had secured 34,151 votes in 2012 assembly elections while the winning Congress candidate Guriqbal Kaur Babli had received 35,910 votes. Her husband was a three- time MLA from the said constituency.

After Wahid got the ticket, Kariha was not seen with him in any of the party’s meetings or during his campaigns in SBS Nagar. Satinder Kaur and her supporter ’s photos were also missing from Wahid’s posters. Even Wahid had never visited Kariha since he took over as the constituency in- charge. As per sources chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who was in Phagwara on Monday night has played a peacemaker. Badal had reportedly made a call to Kaur and asked her to help Wahid in winning the seat. On Tuesday morning, Wahid with his supporters arrived at Kariha’s house. He was welcomed by Kaur and her family members at her residence. Speaking to HT, Kaur said, “I received a call from chief minister on Monday and was asked to work for Wahid.” “I cannot even think of refusing him,” Kaur said. “My family has been working for the party since 60 years and the party’s decision is supreme”, added Kaur.

While Wahid said, “There were some misunderstandings that Kariha was annoyed from my candidature but everything has been sorted now .” “She has announced her full support to me,”said Wahid.From December 22, Kariha will take part in my campaign as she has some personal engagements before that, claimed Wahid.

The SAD is trying to wrest over the seat which has remained a Congress bastion mostly. Also from the past few days, reportedly Wahid has been holding meetings with the party leaders who are annoyed with him.