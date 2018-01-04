Fog suspends flight operation in Chandigarh as min temperature dips to 5.2 °C

Dense fog affected air travel in the Chandigarh region for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday morning with operations suspended at the Chandigarh International airport. Airport officials are not expecting resumption before 1 pm.

Temperature in Chandigarh, recorded at 8:30am on Thursday morning, was as low was 6.6 °C, with the weatherman predicting a foggy day ahead. The minimum temperature recorded in the last 24 hours was 5.2°C. With fog engulfing the city, visibility remained in the 50-100 meter bracket. According to the weatherman, the day will remain foggy.

Three Jet Airways flights have been affected — The Chandigarh-Delhi flight (supposed to depart at 10 am) has been rescheduled to 12.45 pm; another flight to Delhi (supposed to depart at 11 am) is now scheduled to take off at 1.25 pm; the Jaipur-Chandigarh fight (scheduled to land here 10.50 am before going back at 11.15 am) is also running late.

Jet officials said that the flight was held back in Jaipur since runway visibility was very poor here at the airport. “We are waiting for the weather to improve here before we allow the flight to take off from Jaipur,” the official said.

Air India’s operations have been affected as well. Its flight from Mumbai, scheduled to land in Chandigarh at 8.35 am and then take Chandigarh passengers to Pune at 9.15 am, has also been held back at Mumbai airport.

“We have been told that operation are not likely to start anytime before 1 pm. The Mumbai flight will depart once we get a signal from local air traffic controller,” Air India station manager RK Negi said.

Indigo has already cancelled its morning flights to Delhi till January 4 due to prevailing weather condition.

Airport spokesperson Deepesh Joshi said that operation had been shut because runway visibility range was down to 150 meter which was inadequate to resume landing and take offs. “We are hoping for improvement in weather condition in the afternoon to have permissible runway visibility range,” he said

Ever since the commencement of New Year, air operation here has been at the mercy of weather god. On January 1, nine flights were cancelled, followed by four flights on January 2. 13 flights ran late on Wednesday.

Jalandhar shivers; one dead

Adampur on Thursday recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, coldest in the Doaba region in the morning, as mercury continued to drop in the region. Fog reduced visibility in the morning at several places. MeT has predicted that temperature will dip further in the coming days.

As per city police, an unidentified body was found at the New Grain Market. It is suspected that the man died due to the cold.

Trains cancelled

As many as 12 trains have been cancelled and over 20 trains are running behind schedule timings.

The cancelled trains include 12332 Jammu Tawi - Howrah Himgari Express, 12459 New Delhi - Amritsar Express, 12460 Amritsar - New Delhi Express, 13050 Amritsar - Howrah Express, 14673 Jaynagar - Amritsar Shaheed Express, 15209 Saharsa - Amritsar Jansewa Express, 15260 Amritsar - Saharsa Jansewa Express, 18101 Tatanagar- Jammu Tawi Express, 54641 New Delhi - Ferozepur Canty Passenger , 54642 Ferozepur Cantt - New Delhi Passenger, 74647 Ludhiana - Jalandhar city DMU and 74648 Jalandhar city - Ludhiana DMU.