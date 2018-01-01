Foggy start to New Year, 10 flights affected

The city woke up to a foggy first morning of the New Year with at least 10 flights, including two international, being affected.

Dense fog engulfed Chandigarh and Mohali on Monday morning with temperature dipping to 9°C at 8.30 am and visibility was less than 50 metres in the city.

As per weatherman, moderate to dense fog is likely to continue to engulf the city during mornings and evenings during next few days. It also added that temperatures will start dipping by one to two degrees and Mercury will fall further in the second week adding more chill.

Indigo’s Dubai flight that was scheduled for landing at 10.35 am was diverted to Delhi while Air India’s Bangkok flight could not land here at 9.30 am and was diverted to Jaipur airport since the visibility at the airport dropped below 100 metres.

The flight operations, however, resumed around 12.30 pm. Air India’s station manager RK Negi had earlier said that they were waiting for weather to improve as hundreds of passengers were virtually stranded.

SHATABDI LATE BY OVER 4 HOURS

Train services of 10 trains, including New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi, were delayed on Monday morning, due to heavy fog in Delhi and in the region.

The New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express, which is scheduled to arrive at 11:05 am at the Chandigarh railway station, was late by over four hours.

The other trains, which were running behind schedule included Kalka Mail, which was late by 15 hours, Kalka Mail, which was late by over four hours, Ajmer-Chandigarh Garib Rath Express was late by three hours, Una-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi was late by 55 minutes, Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawna express was delayed by three and half hours, Himalayan queen was late by one hour 17 minutes and Kerela Sampark Kranti was delayed by two hours.