Following the rain, fear of dengue looms large over Chandigarh

Following intermittent rains in this month, the number of dengue cases in Chandigarh has witnessed a sudden surge. As many 10 new cases were reported in 20 days of August, taking the total number to 41 this year.

Last year cases of dengue were detected in the city.

The health officials are expecting dengue cases to shoot up in the coming months, following the recent rains and increase in humidity levels.

“The city has been receiving intermittent rains which lead to rise in humidity and waterlogging. Such conditions are apt for mosquito breeding,” said Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, anti-malaria officer, UT health department.

“Dengue cases are recorded throughout the year. We had recorded 31 cases, till July, but the peak season of the infection, September to November, is still to arrive,” Dr Gaurav said.

Dengue is spread by the bite of the female mosquito (Aedes aegypti). The breeding season is from June to August.

The breeding of dengue mosquito depends upon temperature and humidity. Earlier, the apt temperature was 25 to 35 degree Celsius but over the five years, there has been a change. Now, the mosquito can be breed in the temperature ranging from 17 degree to 40 degree Celsius,” said Dr Gaurav Aggarwal. He said that humidity is a major factor as 50%-70% humidity is needed for effective breeding.

The health officials claim of closing 500 permanent breeding sites out of 651 identified spots.

Highest number of cases from Manimajra

Manimajra is the worst effected area of the city. Out of 41 dengue cases, 23 have been reported from Manimajra.

“There could be two-three main reasons for such high number of cases in this are. Firstly, the population density is high and usage of coolers (breeding ground for mosquitoes) is very common,” said Dr Gaurav Aggarwal.

Daddumajra follows Manimajra with 7 cases as of now.

Apart from Dengue, Chandigarh has received 66 cases of Chikungunya and 37 cases of Malaria.

Health department swings into action

“We are doing house to house surveys, routinely conducting fogging in areas and are spreading awareness among people,” said Dr Gaurav.

He said, “We have constituted 110 teams of health officials, who are visiting the houses for spreading awareness. Apart from this, a 30-member central task force has been constituted, which will clean all possible mosquito breeding sites.”