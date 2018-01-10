Former DGP tenders apology, Valtoha withdraws libel case

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Khemkaran (Tarn Taran) Virsa Singh Valtoha on Tuesday withdrew a defamation case against former Punjab director general of police (prisons) and anti-drug crusader Shashi Kant after the latter apologised for allegedly making ‘false’ allegations on drug peddling against the former.

The case was by filed by Valtoha, who was chief parliamentary secretary then as Kant, during a press conference, at the Press Club in Jalandhar, levelled allegations of drug peddling against six politicians, including Valtoha on April 23, 2014.

The senior Akali leader and former member of the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) filed a defamation case in the Patti court in Tarn Taran district against him under sections 499/500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the apology letter, Kant states that he did not mention the name of Valtoha while addressing the press conference at the Punjab Press Club, Jalandhar, but the media wrongly published the name of Valtoha on his behalf. He has offered unconditional apology for the act which hurt the image of the SAD leader. He said he had no ill will against Valtoha.

He lauded Valtoha’s efforts to control the drug menace and stated in the letter that Valtoha also wrote a letter to the then prime minister to curb drug activities on the border.

Following his apology, Valtoha called a truce and withdrew the case stating that the former officer made the defamatory statement with a motive to hit his image during parliamentary and assembly elections.