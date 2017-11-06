Former PA dupes AAP’s Faridkot MP of Rs 33 lakh

Aam Aadmi Party’s Faridkot MP Sadhu Singh has been allegedly duped by his former personal assistant (PA) Gursewak Singh, who withdrew Rs 33 lakh from his salary account. The police on Monday registered a case against Gursewak on the basis of a complaint by the MP.

Sadhu Singh said that for the past three years, Gursewak had been working for him and handled all his work. “When I was suffering from an illness, I gave him access to my bank account and taking advantage of it, he withdrew money from the account.”

He claimed that the accused also bought several expensive items through online shopping. “I got suspicious later when I checked the balance in my account and found no money.”

The MP said, “I get a monthly salary of around Rs 1 lakh, including other allowances, from the Parliament. But I rarely withdraw money from my salary account as I survive on my pension, so I rarely check my salary account. The accused was aware of this fact.”

He said that Gursewak stopped working for him in April 2017. “We asked him several times to return our money, but he has been making excuses for the past six months. That’s why I decided to lodge a police complaint against him.”

Expressing apprehension that the accused might flee the country, the MP demanded that the former’s passport be impounded. The accused was booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Faridkot superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said, “We registered a case against the accused after an enquiry by the economic offences wing of the Faridkot police. We are conducting raids to arrest the accused and he will be nabbed shortly.”