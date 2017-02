Ludhiana: Son of former SGPC chief Makkar, Manvinder Singh, dies of heart attack

Tragedy struck former president of Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Avtar Singh Makkar following death of his son Manvinder Singh Makkar, 47.

Manvinder Singh Makkar passed away on Thursday late night following a cardiac arrest. Avtar Singh Makkar’s younger son Tejinderpal Singh Soni had died in October 2013 while undergoing treatment at PGI Chandigarh.

Manvinder Singh Makkar was Municipal Councilor from ward No. 48. His cremation will be held at Model Town cremation ground on Friday. Manvinder Singh was also member of the Youth Akali Dal (YAD).

His sudden demise has shocked SAD leaders.