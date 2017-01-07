Four college students killed, 1 injured as speeding car rams into tree in Ludhiana

When five friends, Rishika, Ishani, Gaurish Verma, Saiyyam Arora and Akshit Grover, set out together in their Honda City car, they had no idea of the fate awaiting them on a foggy Friday afternoon.

The four college students, in their early 20’s, were residents of Civil Lines.

The vehicle in which they were travelling was ripped into two pieces as a result of the collision.

The incident took place at around 2.30pm. Though it was daytime, dense fog engulfed the area and the driver was unable to avoid hitting a tree on the roadside. It is not yet clear which of them was driving the car.

Police said the vehicle was travelling at a speed of more than 90kmph when it crashed into the tree causing intense damage to the vehicle.

The airbags installed to protect the driver and co-driver burst due to the impact. The crash caused a loud noise after which area residents reached the spot and informed police.

A picture of the victims together. (HT Photo)

Dakha assistant sub-inspector Janak Raj, said the youngsters’ families were informed of the accident who reached the spot.

While the boys were identified from their documents, it was difficult to identify the girls.

“The bodies were also mutilated from the impact of the accident in which the car virtually broke into two parts,” said Janak Raj.

While Saiyyam was studying in Delhi, Gaurish was studying at a polytechnic college in Mandi Gobindgarh.

An eyewitness, Gurdev Singh, who was passing by on his bicycle said fumes were emanating from the engine when he reached the spot.

“Bloodstained seats with bodies inside the cars were taken out by passersby. Police was called and all the bodies were sent to the civil hospital,” he said.

Senior police officers of Dakha area also reached the spot after the report of accident reached them.

Police has started inquest proceedings under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).