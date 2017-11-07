4 killed, 4 injured as vehicles collide amid dense smog in Punjab’s Ferozepur

At least four people, including a government teacher, were killed and four others sustained injuries after the state-run bus they were travelling in collided with a truck coming from the opposite side in Punjab’s Ferozepur-district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Dense smog leading to poor visibility is said to be among the reasons behind the crash.

The Punjab roadways bus was on its way to Fazilka from Ferozepur when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Lakho Ke Behram village, 18km from Ferozepur on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road.

Eyewitnesses said the bus driver was trying to overtake a vehicle when the accident took place.

The dead were identified as Sudhir Grover, a music teacher at a government school, Paramjit Singh, bus driver Arjun Singh — all from Ferozepur — and Buta Singh, the truck driver from Sunam district.

Those injured were Harpal Singh, Rakesh Kumar and Amrit Pal. While Harpal and Rakesh have been referred to Faridkot medical college, Armit was taken to a local hospital.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Ramvir said that the injured were facilitated with medical assistance from the local Red Cross.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced an ex gratia grant of Rs 1 lakh for those who were killed in the accident.

India witnessed 17 deaths and 55 road accidents every hour in 2016, one of the highest in the world, according to the latest report released by the Union road transport and highways ministry.

The spiralling road accident numbers bring to the fore the urgency to expedite the passage of the of the motor vehicle amendment bill that lawmakers have put on hold for the last several years. The amendments, proposed in 2010, is yet to see the light of the day.

