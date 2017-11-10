Four of family injured as cylinder blast blows out roof of house in Ludhiana

Four members of a family were injured, three grievously, after the roof of a labour quarter collapsed owing to an LPG cylinder blast in Laxmi Nagar on Thursday morning.

The injured are Shatrughan Paswan, 45, his wife Sukariya Devi, 40, daughter Radha, 19, and son Govinda, 18. The four suffered serious burns and other injuries. Rohit, 12, the younger son of the couple, miraculously escaped unhurt.

One of Shatrughan Paswan’s family members undergoing treatment in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

While Govinda was discharged after first aid, the other victims were admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment. Police said Shatrughan, a rickshaw puller, and his family were asleep in their rented accommodation that had no window. When Shatrughan switched on the lights around 7am, a blast occurred. Such was its impact, the roof of the room collapsed, burying all five members of the family in debris.

They suspected that an LPG cylinder in the room was leaking all night, the family being unwary of it. As Shatrughan switched the lights on, it sparked a fire.

Uday Shankar, one of the neighbours, said the sound of the blast woke them up. They rushed out of their rooms to find Shatrughan’s room collapsed and smoke billowing from it.

“As the room was locked from the inside, we couldn’t initiate a rescue operation. So the neighbours descended into the room from its open roof. They toiled hard to clear the door that was blocked due to the debris, and then pulled out the injured,” Shankar said.

“Another neighbour, who owns a three-wheeler, rushed the victims to the hospital in his vehicle. Meanwhile, the police also reached the scene,” he said, adding that the fire was instantly doused by the debris that came down with the collapsing roof, else it could have been a much bigger tragedy.

Sukariya Devi works as a domestic help. Her daughter Radha, who is married, had come to visit her family.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Division Number 4 police station, said they had initiated investigation to ascertain the cause of the mishap, adding that foul play had been ruled out.