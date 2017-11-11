Four PPCB officials injured in road accident near Goraya

Five people including four officials of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) of Jalandhar got injured in a road accident that occurred at national highway near Goraya, here on Saturday.

PPCB officials’ car overturned after a swift car hit them from behind. Injured has been identified as chief environmental engineer Gurinder Singh Majithia, his two officers Arun Kakkar and Shiv Kumar and a driver Gurmeet Singh. They all sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar, as per the Goraya police.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagtar Singh of Goraya police said that four PPCB officials and one Delhi resident has been identified as Davinder Singh who received minor injuries. He said that as per Davinder’s statement, his Swift Dzire bearing registration (DL-8C-9315) was hit by a vehicle from behind due to which he lost his control and collided in PPCB officials’ car bearing registration (PB 11 BR 7709).

ASI said that a case will be registered in this regard after recording statements of PPCB officials, who are still unconscious.