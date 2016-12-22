Four unauthorised colonies come up in Patiala’s ward no 1 and 2

Four unauthorised colonies have come up in ward no 1 and 2 right under the nose of civic authorities. One of the colonies on Bhadson road is spread over approximately 4 acres and initial developments include roads have already been laid down.

MC’s builder inspector Tarun Dhawan said the developers of the said colony could not produce any papers during his inspection. “I have alerted the higher officials of adequate action,” he said

Besides this, nearly 30 plots over approximately one acre of land are being sold without any permission from the civic authorities behind the Thapar college road.

Both these colonies fall in ward no 2 whose area councillor Gurvinder Dhiman claimed that everyone in the corporation knew of the matter but did not initiate any action. “They must intervene and stop this illegal development,” he said

Ward no 1 also has two such unauthorised colonies- one near MC’s sewerage treatment plant in Ablowal, which is spread over 8 acres and one small colony spread over half an hour adjacent to Kartar colony.

Area’s assistant town planner Manoj Kumar said he had carried out the ground inspection and stopped the construction work in two of these colonies.

“I will put up the matter before MC Commissioner for appropriate action on Thursday,” he said

UNPLANNED GROWTH ON THE RISE IN PATIALA

Insiders in MC say the illegal colonies are not possible without the political patronage, forcing officials to remain silent.

They want survey in several areas including ward no 4, 5, 10, 11 where unauthorised construction is learned to have mushroomed in the recent past.

They say these unauthorised colonies promote unplanned development and increase the burden on existing civic infrastructure.

A a senior official said, “When a colony is properly approved, the builder is under the legal obligation to carry out a planned development including proper area for parks and other basic facilities.

“However in case of illegal colonies, the government regulations are widely ignored and ultimately MC becomes responsible for overall development of these colonies,” the official said.

As reported by HT on Monday, over 100 cases of construction plan approvals are pending in unauthorised colonies and they will get a relief now since state government allowed to regularise those properties sold before April 2013.

“MC must ensure that any new colony by private developers must be passed through town planning scheme for the balanced growth of the city,” said a councillor seeking anonymity.