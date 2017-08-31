Fraudster: Man arrested for posing as IPS officer in Amritsar

The city police claimed to have arrested a fake Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who allegedly committed fraud with the people by introducing himself as a top rank officer, on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Parveen Kumar Sabharwal, 40, of Tarn Taran. He allegedly committed fraud with police head constable Sarwan Singh posted as chowki in- charge under the police station (division- C), said Charanjit Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-1).

During a press conference, the ADCP said, “ As many as 19 cases have already been registered against Sabharwal under different charges.” The accused met the police head constable showing the ID card of an IPS officer on Tuesday, said the police.

“The accused had introduced himself as deputy inspector general (DIG- defence) deputed in Union ministry of home affairs”, said Charanjit Singh.

The accused had promised Sarwan to promote him to the rank of munshi, demanding Rs 15,000 from him, said the police. Then, he sought Rs 1.5 lakh for promoting him to assistant sub- inspector (ASI), said the police. When Sarwan Singh refused to give him the amount, the accused threatened him. On the cop’s complaint, the police arrested the accused from his home, said one of the police officials. A case has been registered against him under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) , 384(punishment for extortion) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) .