French firm to initiate 2 major projects in Chandigarh from June 25  

A year after the Union urban development ministry shortlisted Chandigarh for the smart city project, a French company, which has been finalised as project management consultant, will initiate work of four major projects in Chandigarh from June 25.

A grant of Rs 296 crore has been released to Chandigarh Smart city limited - Rs 196 crore has been released by the Centre and 100 crore by the UT administration. The Centre has appointed MC commissioner B Purushartha as chief executive officer of Smart city limited for a period of three years.

The company, Egis International, has been alloted the work and has now opened its office in MC building, Sector 17.

Development of area behind Neelam Theatre, Sector 17

French company Egis International has allotted the work to agency for the development of the area behind Neelam Theatre in Sector 17 at the cost of Rs 10 crore. The work will begin from June 25. Under this project, urban park will be developed on the pattern of Hyde Park in London. The deadline for the project is one year, that is June 2018.

The area will be developed on vacant land measuring around 9 acre, next to Football Stadium. The park will host food courts with design of landscaping, cycle tracks, parking, Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights and architecture conservation. The park will also have games for children and will have a walking track.

The park will also have adventure play zone for kids, cycling and skateboarding areas, amphitheatre, public hill for large gatherings, football ground with integrated pavilion, video screen and other multi-purpose playgrounds for recreational sports.

What is smart city? A smart city is an urban region that is highly advance in terms of overall infrastructure, sustainable real estate, communications and market viability.

It is the city where information technology is the principal infrastructure and basis for providing essential services to the residents.

Construction of subway connecting Sector 17 to Rose Garden

With the aim of rejuvenating plan of Sector 17 and to develop it as hub of activities and city, a subway connecting Sector 17 to Rose Garden will be constructed from June 25 at the cost of Rs 8 crore. The deadline for the project is 9 months, that is till March 2018.

Notwithstanding the survey by Indian Institute of Architects, Chandigarh-Punjab chapter, where it termed it as a wasteful exercise, the engineering wing of Chandigarh and the consultant hired said that new underpass will allow the visitors to go directly to Rose Garden without crossing Jan Marg. It is proposed to connect near the Reserve Bank of India building.

The consultant justifies that the residents of the city and tourists will utilise this underpass for crossing over from Sector 16 to Sector 17 and enjoy recreational facilities proposed within the pass.

Two projects done

Signage on Daskhin Marg : The work for marking road signage and way finding on Daskhin Marg, Ambala road, has already been completed at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore. Under this, the residents and visitors will come to know about the exact location of sectors on Dakshin Marg.

Cycle tracks on Vigyan Marg: Under the smart city limited, the work of cycle tracks have been completed on Vigyan Marg (dividing road of Sector 4 and Sector 9) at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

The work of constructing, repairing and re-carpeting of cycle tracks, a stretch of about 99 kilometre, will be completed.