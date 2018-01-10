From clerk’s son to Chandigarh mayor: BJP’s Davesh Moudgil

Davesh Moudgil, 41, who has been elected as Chandigarh’s 22nd mayor, had a childhood that wasn’t alien to struggles. At the age of two, his father, Ram Lakshman, a clerk at IG Prison, Punjab, died. His mother was later given a job on compassionate grounds.

Hailing from Dera Bassi, Moudgil completed his early schooling from Haridwar. Due to the family’s poor financial condition, he often lived with relatives. Later, he completed his graduation from Kurukshetra University and LLB from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He also enrolled himself for a post graduate course in political science from the Panjab University.

During his days at Panjab University, he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and came closer to former MP Satya Pal Jain. He was also elected as the joint secretary of the Panjab University Campus Student Council in 1999. Even today, he is considered to be a close aide of Jain.

In 2006, he received the National Youth Award from the Nehru Yuva Kendra, under the aegis of Union ministry of youth affairs and sports, for his contribution in the field of public services.

Managing finances was always a challenge and for years a one-room apartment in Dera Bassi was his residence. At present, Moudgil is an advocate practising at the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Former Chandigarh MP Satya Pal Jain (in white) shares an emotional moment with newly elected mayor Davesh Moudgil as Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and other BJP workers look on. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Journey in the House

Moudgil is known to be a fiery speaker in the House. He has been vocal during House meetings and has displayed the ability to convince councillors and officers to rally around his views.

In 2011, he defeated Congress candidate Jatinder Bhatia from Ward 22. In 2014, he was elected as deputy mayor by defeating Congress candidate Sheela Devi by three votes. In 2016, he was elected as senior deputy mayor and in December 2016, he was re-elected as a councillor from Ward 22.

When he took on his own party

In June 2016, Moudgil demanded an immediate suspension of BJP councillor Satish Kainth after he was jailed in a property grab case. He had then said that the party should have acted against Satish and suspended his membership. In January last year, BJP’s Chandigarh unit chief Sanjay Tandon issued a showcause notice to Moudgil, along with other three councillors, for staging a walkout when BJP councillor Arun Sood was speaking during the zero hour.

Other officer bearers

Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, 39, has been elected as the senior deputy mayor. He represents Ward 21 in the MC. Dhillon is a graduate and a farmer by profession. On the other hand, Vinod Aggarwal, 50, has been elected as deputy mayor. He represents Ward 26. He has completed intermediate and runs a shop at the Grain market in Sector 26.