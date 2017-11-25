Gangster Bhana’s aide murdered in Jalandhar

A 32-year-old man was murdered by unidentified people in the 'sabzi mandi' on Thursday night. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on Friday morning.

Deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar alias Happy,32, of Basti Danishmanda. He was a friend of a gangster Daljit Bhana. Happy was survived by his wife Soniya,28, and one and half year old child Chirag.

The deceased’s brother Lakhan Kumar said that a group of about seven to eight persons came on bikes and attacked Happy with sticks and sharp-edged weapon.He said that Happy was accompanied by his friend, Deepu. But he somehow fled from the spot with some injuries and informed his family about the incident.

“After the information, we took Happy to a private hospital. Before he succumbed to his injuries, he told us that all the attackers had covered their faces besides three who attacked him on Friday night,” Lakhan said.

A police patrolling van was deployed outside the ‘mandi’, a stone’s throw distance from the crime spot; but the police did not get to know about it until Happy’s family reached the spot.

Following the information, the locals with the family gathered outside the mortuary in the civil hospital and denied to conduct the post-mortem of the deceased, demanding the arrest of the accused.

The family only agreed for the post-mortem after D Sudarvizhi, ADCP-2 along with police team rushed to the spot and convinced the family for the same. The family also refused to cremate the body till the arrest of the accused. However, they were convinced by the police after the team rounded up two persons in the case.

Lakhan claimed that in the morning a college-going youth hit his bike in a child at Basti Danishmanda locality and Happy slapped him after a brief argument. Later, this incident, the youth had called his friends and planned this attack to take revenge.

Meanwhile, the vendors at the sabzi mandi kept their shops closed supporting the protest of Happy’s death. People have also pasted posters in the ‘mandi’ claiming that Happy was murdered because he was stopping the drug peddlers from selling drugs. Deputy commission of police (DCP) Rajinder Singh said that the accused have been identified and the case will be solved soon. However, he refused to share details about the accused and said that two persons have been rounded up so far.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified accused by the division no-5 police station.