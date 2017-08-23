Gangster Gurbaksh Sewewala held in Bathinda after brief encounter

A joint team of Bathinda and Moga police arrested gangster Gurbaksh Singh Sewewala after a brief encounter on the Gurukul Road on Tuesday. In his latest brush with the law, he was booked for conspiracy of July 29 murder of Jaito rice mill owner Ravinder Kochhar. Kochar was gunned down by members of Sewewala’s gang, the police have claimed.

Bathinda Zone inspector general of police (IGP) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said, “We had a tip-off that he was in the area. He was travelling in a Honda City car without any registration number. When stopped at the Gurukul Road, Gurbaksh opened four rounds of fire from two .32 bore pistols from both hands.” He added four casings of used bullets and eight cartridges were recovered from the spot.

Chhina said that Gurbaksh is member of Devinder Bambiha gang after killing of Bambiha in police encounter in Bathinda September last year he was heading the gang. He faces at least 12 cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot and ransom in Punjab besides cases in Haryana and Rajasthan.