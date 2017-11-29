Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to be brought to Mohali today

The Mohali police will bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi here for questioning on Wednesday. The development follows the arrest of his gang members from Delhi.

Two members of the gang, Naresh Kumar and Sunil, are in police remand till November 30 and have reportedly confessed to their involvement in 15 cases of murder and attempt to murder in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The gangster will be brought on production warrant and the police will seek his remand.

Bishnoi is running his gang involved in extortion, robbery and kidnappings from a prison in Rajasthan, police have said. A former leader of Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), Bishnoi graduated from student clashes in Chandigarh to carjacking and extortion in his hometown of Ferozepur. The 27-year-old was a student of DAV College, Sector 10.

In January 2015, he had escaped from police custody while being produced in a Mohali court. He was rearrested in March.