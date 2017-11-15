Gangster Sukha Kahlon murder case: Kapurthala court frames charges against 7 accused

District and session court of Kapurthala on Tuesday framed charges against seven accused for murdering gangster Sukhbir Singh Kahlwan, alias Sukha Kahlon in January 2015.

The court of additional session judge Jatinder Walia had framed the charges under Sections 302 (murder), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 379 (theft) 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and the Arms Act against the seven accused.

The accused are Gurjeet Singh alias Baba, Ranjeet Singh Ghuggi, Pavitar Singh, Karamjit Singh alias Saab, Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, Ramandeep Singh alias Premi and Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deyol.

A heavy security was deployed outside the district court complex during their hearing, on Tuesday.

Sukha Kahlon was gunned down by at least 14 assailants, who even filmed the act and danced around the body in front of the policemen at Phagwara on January 22, 2015, when a team of six cops were taking him back to the Nabha jail, in a jeep after hearing in Jalandhar.

The session judge also declared the remaining accused including gangster Vicky Gounder, Tirath Dhilwan, Prema Lahoria and four others as proclaimed offenders (POs) in the case.