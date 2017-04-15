Gangsters threaten Sangrur jail superintendent, case registered

The district jail superintendent has allegedly received a phone call from an unidentified person threatening his life. The city police have registered a case against five persons, including the unidentified caller, said police officials on Friday.

On April 11, some prisoners had allegedly created chaos in the jail during checking around 5 in the evening and after that prisoners were kept in a separate ward under high security.

The FIR states that as four inmates clashed with security ward in-charge, they abused cops and tried to disturb the peaceful environment of the jail. After this incident, jail superintendent Hardeep Singh Bhatti received a threat call on April 12 from an unknown number threatening him with dire consequences.

According to the police, prisoners are gangsters and are in the jail under various criminal cases. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh Jagga Singh and Gurpreet Singh, but police failed to trace the man who called the jail superintendent.

“A case has been registered under 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 50 6(Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 14 9 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) Indian penal code. The four accused are already in jail but police are trying to nab the man who made call” said, Deepinder Singh, station house officer, city police station Sangrur.

The caller demanded relaxation for these prisoners from security zone and also warned to face consequences in case he ignored the warning and kept them in security zone.

“We have got mobile number which was used for call. The caller will be arrested soon as we get information about his identity and address” city SHO added.