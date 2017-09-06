Ghar ghar rozgar mission: Punjab government hands out job letters to 27,000

At a function where chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh shared experiences from his ‘job life’, the Punjab government on Tuesday said 27,000 appointment letters, including 3,000 for government posts, were handed over to jobless youth from the state at a mega job fair organised under its ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission’.

Major employers Maruti, Videocon, Indian Acrylics, L&T, Reliance, Aegis

The CM addressed students in Mohali, where students from several education institutes had gathered, and personally handed over job letters to 25 students.

“For a new job seeker, some of the salaries offered might be low, but money follows hard work and dedication. My starting salary in the Army was Rs 350 per month,” he told the students, adding that the salary packages ranged between Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 21 lakh per annum.

“For a new job seeker, some of the salaries offered might be low, but money follows hard work and dedication.”

The technical education department of the Punjab government in association with Chandigarh University and Lovely Professional University organised the job fair, across the state, from August 21 to September 2.

Capt Amarinder announced that the next job fair will be held in February 2018.

On Tuesday, the government signed 34 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with industrial houses to give employment to at least 2.36 lakh youth, with targeted recruitment of 50,000 across various categories in government departments and organisations in the state.

The nature of jobs 27,000 – total jobs

3,000 in government sector (teachers, engineers)

24,000 in private sector (manufacturing sector, textile industry, IT, teaching, engineers, service sector)

On the behalf of the state government, the department of commerce and industries has signed these deals with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Mohali Industries Association, ASSOCHAM and PHDCCI.

The department of employment generation and training has inked agreements with Ola and Uber.

Amarinder called upon employers to captialise on the opportunity that the state government was providing and asked them to invest in Punjab’s human capital.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar, cabinet ministers — health Brahm Mohindra, finance and employment Manpreet Singh Badal, technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi, local bodies Navjot Singh Sidhu, higher education minister Aruna Chaudhary and media adviser to chief minister Raveen Thukral — were also present.

PWD sub-divisional engineers seek full salary

Among those handed over the appointment letters on Monday were 29 sub-divisional engineers with the Public Wokrs Department (PWD). Their recruitment test was held in December last year, but with the model code of conduct in place, their appointment was delayed.

“For three years, we will get be paid lump sum salary of Rs 15,600 per month, our starting basic scale,” said a newly recruited SDE, adding that the probation period of three years be reduced to six months. After the period, they sought basic salary, along with perks.